版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 27日 星期六 23:16 BJT

MEDIA-Apple suppliers start making iPhones with Force Touch - Bloomberg

June 27 (Reuters) -

Source link: (bloom.bg/1Cza6ZK)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Editing by Frances Kerry)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐