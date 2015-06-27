MEDIA-Apple suppliers start making iPhones with Force Touch - Bloomberg

LME's pitch for share of gold market faces bumpy ride
* LME faces struggle to compete with New York, Shanghai futures
June 27 (Reuters) -
Source link: (bloom.bg/1Cza6ZK)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Editing by Frances Kerry)
* LME faces struggle to compete with New York, Shanghai futures
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is only hours old, but already a small parade of S&P 500 companies' chiefs have voiced optimism that his promised tax cuts, stimulus spending and deregulation will boost corporate profits.