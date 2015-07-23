BRIEF-Caterpillar CEO says company doing a lot internally to make sure things turn around - CNBC

July 23 Caterpillar CEO Doug Oberhelman appeared
on CNBC following the release of the company's second quarter
earnings results:
Oberhelman said the company is doing a lot of things
internally to make sure things turn around
Oberhelman said the company has a lot of cash on the balance
sheet, need to return some of that value to shareholders
Oberhelman said there is some hope for infrastructure
building in the United States and abroad but countries are
strangled with debt and have trouble getting it done
Oberhelman said we are investing in tech, getting ready for
turnaround whenever that happens
Oberhelman said the company has a small exposure to Greece
but our industry has been cut in half in China
(Reporting By Meredith Davis)