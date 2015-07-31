版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 7月 31日 星期五 22:57 BJT

BRIEF-Exxon in full compliance with all Iranian sanctions-exec

July 31 Exxon Mobil Corp

* Exxon Mobil exec says the number of its onshore U.S. Rigs has come down a bit from Q1

* Exec says 2015 capex unchanged at $34 billion, but there is a "downward vector on that number"

* Exxon exec says company is progressing repairs at Torrance, California refinery, no timeline yet for completion

* Exxon Mobil exec says company remains in full compliance with all Iranian sanctions Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Driver)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐