BRIEF-Exxon in full compliance with all Iranian sanctions-exec

July 31 Exxon Mobil Corp

* Exxon Mobil exec says the number of its onshore U.S. Rigs has come down a bit from Q1

* Exec says 2015 capex unchanged at $34 billion, but there is a "downward vector on that number"

* Exxon exec says company is progressing repairs at Torrance, California refinery, no timeline yet for completion

* Exxon Mobil exec says company remains in full compliance with all Iranian sanctions Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Driver)