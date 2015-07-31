版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 1日 星期六 01:29 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. appeals court dismisses privacy lawsuit against Netflix

July 31 (Reuters) -

* U.S. appeals court affirms dismissal of video privacy lawsuit against Netflix Inc -ruling

* 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals says subscribers cannot sue over disclosure of viewing history to third parties

* Appeals court says Netflix disclosures were lawfully made (Reporting By Dan Levine)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐