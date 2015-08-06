版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 6日 星期四 21:30 BJT

BRIEF-CF Industries chief doesn't expect anti-trust concern in OCI deal

Aug 6 CF Industries CEO:

* Says he doesn't expect significant anti-trust issue in OCI deal

* Says OCI deal not driven by tax savings; needed European headquarters to work Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐