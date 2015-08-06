BRIEF-Continental Resources would cut Bakken rig count if low oil persists

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
Aug 6 Continental Resources Inc
* President Jack Stark says expects oil output to slip in Q3, level off in Q4
* Says expects to exit year producing 210,000 to 215,000 barrels of oil per day
* Says plans to keep 'approximately 25 rigs' operating for rest of year
* Says could cut Bakken rig count by 25 percent if low oil prices persist
* Has 10 rigs in Bakken today
* Says for every dollar spent this year in Bakken, booking 80 percent more reserves than in 2014
* Says about 70 percent Bakken oil production now delivered to market via pipeline
* Says has access to $1.3 billion liquidity under existing credit facility
* Expects 2016 maintenance capital budget of $1.8 billion to $2 billion
* Says at $50/barrel U.S. oil prices, outspends cash flow by $150 million to $200 million
* Says would be cash flow neutral at $60/barrel U.S. oil prices
* CEO Harold Hamm: 'Oil supply and demand will rebalance'
* CEO Harold Hamm says expects U.S. ban on oil exports to be lifted by this fall
* Says would prefer asset sales or other steps before seeking funding from equity markets
* Says believes oil production in Bakken will drop off over time across all operators
* CEO Hamm says has confidence Obama will sign bill allowing U.S. exports of oil should it reach his desk
* Says will boost spending, activity in North Dakota's Bakken shale as oil prices recover Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.