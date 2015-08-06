版本:
BRIEF-Apache has reduced headcount by 20 pct since end of 2014-CFO

Aug 6 Apache Corp

* Apache CFO says has reduced company headcount by 20 percent since end of 2014

* CEO says the company will have flexibility to live within cash flow in 2016

* Apache CFO says company expects $3.5 billion in additional asset impairments in second half of 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Driver)

