BRIEF-U.S. appeals court cancels Dow Chemical plastics patents

Aug 28 Dow Chemical Co

* u.s. appeals court overturns $30.5 million in damages awarded to dow chemical co in patent infringement case against nova chemicals corp - decision

* u.s. court of appeals for the federal circuit says two dow plastics patents are indefinite and invalid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Andrew Chung)

