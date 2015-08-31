BRIEF-Canadian light crude prices spike as syncrude output halted after fire

NEW YORK Aug 31 Canadian crude prices spike
after largest owner of synthetic crude oil-sands project halts
production, according to a statement late Sunday:
* Synthetic crude, or syncrude, for September trades as
strong as $2.00 a barrel under U.S. crude futures on Monday,
versus $4.60 a barrel discount last week, according to Shorcan
Energy brokers
* Price jump follows Canadian Oil Sands halting production
after fire damaged equipment at its synthetic crude oil
processing facility in Alberta
* Year to date production is 261,500 barrels per day,
according to company website
(Reporting By Catherine Ngai)