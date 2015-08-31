BRIEF-Canadian light crude prices spike as syncrude output halted after fire

NEW YORK Aug 31 Canadian crude prices spike after largest owner of synthetic crude oil-sands project halts production, according to a statement late Sunday:

* Synthetic crude, or syncrude, for September trades as strong as $2.00 a barrel under U.S. crude futures on Monday, versus $4.60 a barrel discount last week, according to Shorcan Energy brokers

* Price jump follows Canadian Oil Sands halting production after fire damaged equipment at its synthetic crude oil processing facility in Alberta

* Year to date production is 261,500 barrels per day, according to company website (Reporting By Catherine Ngai)