Steve Jobs movie wins reviewer praise, Oscar hopes

Sept 6 A weekend screening of "Steve Jobs," a
biopic about Apple Inc's famous co-founder, drew high
praise from some reviewers and suggestions that actor Michael
Fassbender could be an Oscar contender for his portrayal of
Jobs.
While the positive views were not unanimous, Variety.com was
impressed. Its reviewer said that Fassbender, director Danny
Boyle and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, gave Jobs "the brilliant,
maddening, ingeniously designed and monstrously
self-aggrandizing movie he deserves."
It described the movie as a "terrific actors' showcase and
an incorrigibly entertaining ride that looks set to be one of
the fall's early must-see attractions." The website also listed
Fassbender as a "no-brainer best actor Oscar contender."
Hollywood Reporter said the movie is "clearly positioned as
one of the prestige titles of the fall season and will be high
priority viewing for discerning audiences around the world."
A New York Times blog said the audience "responded warmly"
to the film when it aired at the Telluride Film Festival in
Colorado on Saturday.
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said he was impressed with
the movie, according to Deadline Hollywood. It cited Wozniak
saying he felt he was "actually watching Steve Jobs and the
others" rather than actors and that he gave "full credit to
Danny Boyle and Aaron Sorkin for getting it so right."
Indiewire.com said the movie would "factor in the Oscar
race," and that Fassbender and Kate Winslet, who plays Macintosh
marketing chief Joanna Hoffman, "dazzle with their fleet-tongued
performances, unlike anything they have done before."
The Guardian, however, gave a more mixed review, suggesting
it would mostly appeal to "the Apple geek." It said Steve Jobs
was "Boyle's best film in years" and that "Fassbender excels."
But it said that while the movie "appears to be admirably
unsentimental in its portrayal of Jobs, by the end we're getting
close to Apple-sponsored hero iWorship."
The Chicago Tribune, also not totally won over, said the
movie was "never less than entertaining visually, but a little
toothless dramatically."
The movie, due to be released by Comcast's Universal
Pictures on Oct. 9, is expected to be shown at the New
York Film Festival. Indiewire said Boyle would return to the
editing room to put the finishing touches on the movie before
the New York screening.
The festival screening occurred a day after the opening of
"Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine," a widely reviewed
documentary about Jobs directed by Alex Gibney.
