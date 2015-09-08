版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 9日 星期三 00:59 BJT

BRIEF-Chesapeake prepared to take capital spending lower in 2016-CEO

Sept 8 Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Chesapeake CEO says the company is prepared to take capital spending lower in 2016 if necessary

* Says has voluntarily shut in 55,000 boe per day due to low prices

* Chesapeake energy CEO says company has pulled back activity in some shale oil basins Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Driver)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐