BRIEF-Pioneer CEO sees capex increase next year

Sept 8 Pioneer Natural Resources Co

* CEO says company will increase capex next year

* Pioneer CEO says he expects big oil companies to make onshore U.S. acquisitions if prices stay lower for longer

* Pioneer CEO says if crude stays below $50 a barrel through march, there will be another "massive" reduction in the U.S. Rig count Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Driver)

