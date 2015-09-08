BRIEF-Pioneer CEO sees capex increase next year

BRIEF-BAYTEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PEACE RIVER ACQUISITION
* BAYTEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PEACE RIVER ACQUISITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 8 Pioneer Natural Resources Co
* CEO says company will increase capex next year
* Pioneer CEO says he expects big oil companies to make onshore U.S. acquisitions if prices stay lower for longer
* Pioneer CEO says if crude stays below $50 a barrel through march, there will be another "massive" reduction in the U.S. Rig count Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Driver)
* BAYTEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PEACE RIVER ACQUISITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government filed a lawsuit that accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
* Resmed Inc - Settlement did not include an admission of liability or wrongdoing by any party