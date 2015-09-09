版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 9日 星期三 20:27 BJT

BRIEF-Apache plans to live within cash flow in 2016-CEO

Sept 9 Apache Corp

* CEO says company has cut workforce by about 20 percent this year

* Apache Corp CEO says company is looking for a joint venture partner for its Montney shale acreage in Canada

* Apache Corp CEO says company plans to live within cash flow in 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Driver)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐