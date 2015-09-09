版本:
BRIEF-LNG spot market will be tough for the next couple of years-Conoco CEO

Sept 9 Conocophillips

* CEO says the LNG spot market will be tough for the next couple of years, world markets well supplied Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Driver)

