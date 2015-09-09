BRIEF-Whiting Petroleum CEO says plans to operate within cash flow for 2016

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Sept 9 Whiting Petroleum Corp
* CEO Jim Volker says plans to operate within cash flow in 2016
* CEO says expects to maintain $3.5 billion borrowing base even after October loan redetermination process
* CEO on $3.5 billion borrowing base capacity: 'We don't intend to use it'
* CEO says Redtail Niobrara shale assets have production potential of 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent/day
* CEO says believes company 'leading the charge' in oil industry on capital budget cuts
* CEO says prefers to pay down debt instead of buying back stock
* CEO says Bakken differential could fall from around $8/barrel to about $5 if WTI oil prices stay near current levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.