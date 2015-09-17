BRIEF-U.S. lauds GM cooperation in switch probe, says hard to charge individuals

Sept 17 General Motors Co

* Bharara says gm has paid victims far in excess of what a court might have ordered

* Fbi assistant director diego rodriguez says gm penalty is 'fair and just consequence for corporate criminality'

* Total financial payments now exceed $1.5 billion for ignition-switch defect

* Bharara says at least one person died during two years when gm did not disclose defect to regulators

* Bharara says gm's cooperation with authorities has been 'fairly extraordinary'

* Bharara on difficulty charging individual gm employees: 'criminal intent can be hard to prove'

* Bharara says authorities are not done with gm case, could possibly charge an individual, but says there are gaps in u.s. Law (Reporting By David Ingram)