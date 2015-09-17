BRIEF-U.S. lauds GM cooperation in switch probe, says hard to charge individuals

Sept 17 General Motors Co
* Bharara says gm has paid victims far in excess of what a
court might have ordered
* Fbi assistant director diego rodriguez says gm penalty is
'fair and just consequence for corporate criminality'
* Total financial payments now exceed $1.5 billion for
ignition-switch defect
* Bharara says at least one person died during two years
when gm did not disclose defect to regulators
* Bharara says gm's cooperation with authorities has been
'fairly extraordinary'
* Bharara on difficulty charging individual gm employees:
'criminal intent can be hard to prove'
* Bharara says authorities are not done with gm case, could
possibly charge an individual, but says there are gaps in u.s.
Law
(Reporting By David Ingram)