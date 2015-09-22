版本:
BRIEF-Potash Corp CEO says K+S deal may happen if shareholders like offer

Sept 22 (Reuters) -

* Potash Corp CEO says if K+S shareholders like offer, it might eventually happen; declines comment on strategy

* Potash Corp CEO says not actively engaged with K+S; made detailed commitment earlier not to cut jobs, close mines

* CEO was speaking at Scotiabank investor conference in Toronto (Reporting By Rod Nickel)

