版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 9日 星期五 03:42 BJT

BRIEF-United to sell tickets for San Francisco-Xian flights Saturday

Oct 8 * United Continental Holdings Inc on Saturday will begin selling tickets for airline industry's first nonstop flights between San Francisco and Xian, China - Brian Znotins, United's vice president of network Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐