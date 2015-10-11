版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 10月 12日 星期一 02:28 BJT

MEDIA LINK-Glencore looks to 'streaming' deals for quick cash - WSJ

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) -

Source link - on.wsj.com/1MlZLEk

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐