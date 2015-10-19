BRIEF-Valeant CEO says is in touch with government on investigations

INSIGHT-Sanofi's M&A misses frustrate some investors in drugmaker
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
Oct 19 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Valeant CEO says generics with no competitors account for $75 million in revenues quarterly
* Valeant CEO says growth trend emphasizes volume, not pricing
* Valeant CEO says is in touch with government on investigations, declines further comment
* Valeant CEO says sees research and development becoming more of a focus, says with the stock at these prices it will consider share buybacks
* Valeant CEO defends pricing strategy saying many Wall Street analyst reports, media reports are wrong
* Valeant CEO says its patient assistance programs are administered by a reputable third party Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
TOKYO, Jan 20 Japanese stocks edged up on Friday as investors covered their short positions, but gains were tempered and volume was low as markets remained cautious before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.