BUZZ-Casino stocks: bears still hold winning hand

INSIGHT-Sanofi's M&A misses frustrate some investors in drugmaker
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
(Adds story link)
** Market Vectors Gaming ETF resumes decline given poor industry fundamentals and weight of the prevailing bearish chart pattern
** ETF down 3.1 pct on Monday, and down 41 pct from its Mar 2014 peak
** US casino operators weighed down by slowdown in Macau where gaming revenue has fallen for 16 straight months
** Although BJK has snapped back off its late Sep low, prevailing bear trend channel remains intact. Chart: link.reuters.com/gem85w
** Channel resistance capped choppy spring/summer recovery leading to new lows
** Although weekly MACD is seeing a positive crossover action remains tepid
** Ultimately, unless BJK can register a weekly closing penetration above channel resistance, the weight of its negative slope should be the overriding technical factor
** Once $29.16 gives way, ETF can fall to $25.63 and below
** Weekly close above $35.75/$36.25, however, would break the bear channel
** Next resistance would be in the $38.19/$40.60 area as the long decline would then be retraced to some extent (Messaging: terence.gabriel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
TOKYO, Jan 20 Japanese stocks edged up on Friday as investors covered their short positions, but gains were tempered and volume was low as markets remained cautious before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.