BRIEF-Credit Agricole to pay $787 mln, enter deferred prosecution agreements to resolve US probes

Oct 20 Credit Agricole Sa
* credit agricole to pay $787 mln and enter deferred
prosecution agreements to resolve u.s. probes of
sanctions-busting -- u.s. authorities
* credit agricole subsidiaries moved hundreds of millions of
dollars through u.s. on behalf of clients in sudan, iran, cuba
and myanmar -- manhattan district attorney
* credit agricole subsidiary charged with conspiring to defraud
u.s., violating international emergency economic powers act and
trading with the enemy act
*credit agricole subsidiary accepts responsibility for criminal
conduct -- u.s. attorney in washington
* new york banking regulator says will take action to terminate
unidentified managing director who it says was central to
improper conduct