公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 22日 星期四

BRIEF-Freeport: "more visibility" on energy review within six months

Oct 22 Freeport-McMoRan Inc

* Says "more visibility" on its oil and gas review within six months

* Says current royalty rate it pays in Indonesia will not change under extended contract it is discussing with government Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Susan Taylor)

