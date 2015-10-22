BRIEF-United Air finished answering gov't questions in probe

UPDATE 1-P&G profit and sales beat Wall Street estimates
Jan 20 Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, helped by demand for its healthcare products.
* United Continental Holdings Inc has finished its response to the U.S. Justice Department's civil investigative demand from June 30, which probed U.S. airlines' communication with each other and with investors to see if they colluded to limit flights - quarterly filing
* United Airlines cannot predict what action, if any, will result from the Justice Department's investigation - quarterly filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin)
SEATTLE, Jan 20 Aviation electronics maker Rockwell Collins Inc reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, but costs from its acquisition of seat maker B/E Aerospace caused the figure to miss analysts estimates.
Jan 20 U.S. stock index futures treaded water on Friday ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th U.S. President.