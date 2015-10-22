BRIEF-United Air capacity to grow between 1.5 and 2.5 pct in 2016 - CRO

UPDATE 1-P&G profit and sales beat Wall Street estimates
Jan 20 Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, helped by demand for its healthcare products.
* United Continental Holdings Inc expects capacity in 2016 to grow between 1.5 percent and 2.5 percent from a year earlier - chief revenue officer
* United expects 2016 domestic capacity to grow 1 to 2 percent and 2016 international capacity to grow 2 to 3 percent - CRO
* United saw brief drop in bookings on U.S.-China routes after China devalued currency - CRO
* United Airlines bookings on U.S.-China routes have rebounded to levels near where they were before China's currency devaluation - CRO
* United to announce changes in upcoming weeks that are result of customer and employee feedback solicited by CEO Oscar Munoz - acting CEO Brett Hart
* Changes at United to include updates to in-flight experience and improved reliability of flights - acting CEO
* United on Thursday entered into $300 million accelerated share repurchase program to be completed in three months - acting CFO
* United has about 17 percent of expected fuel consumption in 2016 covered by hedges - acting CFO
* United's fuel hedges for 2016 currently in a loss position of $43 million - acting CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin)
