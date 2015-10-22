版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 22日 星期四 23:39 BJT

BRIEF-Teck Resources says not currently looking at more "streaming" deals

Oct 22 Teck Resources Ltd

* CEO Don Lindsay says may do further "streaming" deals in future but not looking at any at present

* Lindsay says no need for "streaming" deals now as comfortable with cash balance of C$1.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nicole Mordant)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐