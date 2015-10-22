BRIEF-Southwest's load factor on new int'l flights from Houston is high -CEO

UPDATE 1-P&G profit and sales beat Wall Street estimates
Jan 20 Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, helped by demand for its healthcare products.
Oct 22 (Reuters) -
* Southwest Airlines Co's load factor - the number of miles flown by paying customers as a percentage of an airline's total capacity - on new international flights from Houston has been "consistently very high" - CEO
* However, Southwest Airlines expects its load factor will at times be "pretty light" for international flights from Houston, which primarily serve leisure travelers whose demand varies from season to season - CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin)
SEATTLE, Jan 20 Aviation electronics maker Rockwell Collins Inc reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, but costs from its acquisition of seat maker B/E Aerospace caused the figure to miss analysts estimates.
Jan 20 U.S. stock index futures treaded water on Friday ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th U.S. President.