BRIEF-Express Scripts to review warning on AbbVie hep C drugs

US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of Trump's inauguration
Jan 20 U.S. stock index futures treaded water on Friday ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th U.S. President.
Oct 22 Express Scripts Holding
* Says will evaluate fda liver damage warning on abbvie hepatitis c drugs to determine if action required
* Express scripts says will work with independent experts to provide best treatment options for hepatitis c patients
* Express scripts says reviews all new clinical evidence to ensure its formularies deliver best health outcomes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)
Jan 20 The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said on Friday that it would file a petition for some Boeing Co workers with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to vote on union representation.
Jan 20 Schlumberger NV reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue as oil producers put more land rigs back to work in North America and prices for oilfield services recovered slightly in the region.