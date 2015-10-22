版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 23日 星期五

BRIEF-Express Scripts to review warning on AbbVie hep C drugs

Oct 22 Express Scripts Holding

* Says will evaluate fda liver damage warning on abbvie hepatitis c drugs to determine if action required

* Express scripts says will work with independent experts to provide best treatment options for hepatitis c patients

* Express scripts says reviews all new clinical evidence to ensure its formularies deliver best health outcomes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)

