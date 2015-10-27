BRIEF-Pfizer says to begin human trials this year of oral form of pcsk9 inhibitor to treat cholesterol

BRIEF-Resmed and BMC/3B Medical settle global litigation
* Resmed Inc - Settlement did not include an admission of liability or wrongdoing by any party
Pfizer Inc
* Says to begin human trials this year of oral form of pcsk9 inhibitor to treat cholesterol
* Pfizer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Resmed Inc - Settlement did not include an admission of liability or wrongdoing by any party
* Elliott Associates and its affiliates report 6.9 percent passive stake in Northern Oil and Gas Inc as of January 10 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2j3YkpU) Further company coverage:
* On Jan 18, entered agreement with certain shareholders providing for termination of certain pending litigation - SEC filing