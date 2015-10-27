版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 28日 星期三

BRIEF-Pfizer says to begin human trials this year of oral form of pcsk9 inhibitor to treat cholesterol

Pfizer Inc

* Says to begin human trials this year of oral form of pcsk9 inhibitor to treat cholesterol

* Pfizer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

