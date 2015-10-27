版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 28日 星期三 03:37 BJT

BRIEF-Neptune Orient subsidiary to pay $9.8 mln in U.S. false claims settlement

Oct 27 (Reuters) -

* Neptune Orient Lines Ltd subsidiary agrees to pay $9.8 million to resolve allegations it violated U.S. false claims act - Justice Department statement

* U.S. DOJ alleges Neptune Orient subsidiary APL Limited billed Department of Defense for tracking devices that failed

* Civil settlement between U.S. and Neptune Orient subsidiary did not include determination of liability - U.S. DOJ statement (Reporting By Dan Levine)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐