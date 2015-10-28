BRIEF-Hess plans to fund 2016 operations & dividends from cash flow

Oct 28 Hess Corp
* CEO John Hess says plans to run 7 drilling rigs in north
dakota through end of 2015
* CEO says plans to delay development drilling in Gulf Of
Mexico, North Sea in 2016
* CEO says expects to fund 2016 operations & dividends from
cash flow
* CEO says plans to use cash on balance sheet to fund 2016
growth investments
* Expects fourth-quarter North Dakota oil production of
100,000 to 105,000 barrels of oil equivalent/day
* Expects to drill 100 North Dakota oil wells in 2016, down
from estimated 183 wells in 2015
* Says can maintain North Dakota oil production of roughly
100,000 boe/d for 'several years' with 4-rig fleet
(Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)