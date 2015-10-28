BRIEF-Hess plans to fund 2016 operations & dividends from cash flow

Oct 28 Hess Corp

* CEO John Hess says plans to run 7 drilling rigs in north dakota through end of 2015

* CEO says plans to delay development drilling in Gulf Of Mexico, North Sea in 2016

* CEO says expects to fund 2016 operations & dividends from cash flow

* CEO says plans to use cash on balance sheet to fund 2016 growth investments

* Expects fourth-quarter North Dakota oil production of 100,000 to 105,000 barrels of oil equivalent/day

* Expects to drill 100 North Dakota oil wells in 2016, down from estimated 183 wells in 2015

* Says can maintain North Dakota oil production of roughly 100,000 boe/d for 'several years' with 4-rig fleet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)