BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum says 'ample room' to further cut costs

* Executive Vicki Hollub says 'ample room' to further cut costs

* Says expects sale of North Dakota assets to close in Q4

* Says interested in selling non-core assets in Middle East

* CEO Steve Chazen says sold North Dakota assets for about $600 million

* CEO says believes company got 'fair price' for North Dakota assets

* Says Iraq government has asked it to slow down oilfield development

* Says goal in Colombia is to maintain existing oil production

* Says would be interested in other Colombian opportunties