BUZZ-Fiat Chrysler shares tank after earnings

DETROIT Oct 28 ** Fiat Chrysler shares
tumble after Q3 results
** CEO Sergio Marchionne says China sales stalling for Alfa
Romeo, but sticks to 400,000 by 2018 sales target
** Marchionne says expects pricing pressure from Volkswagen
in Europe as VW cuts prices
** Company hit in quarter by $670 million charge for U.S.
recalls
** Marchionne says Ram truck brand has opportunity to make
large SUV to fight General Motors Co's Chevrolet Suburban and
Cadillac Escalade and Ford Motor Co's Ford Expedition
** NYSE-listed Fiat Chrysler shares down nearly 5 pct
** Ferrari drops another 4 pct slipping further
below its IPO price
