BRIEF-Pfizer CEO Ian Read declines to comment on Allergan reports

Oct 29 (Reuters) -

* Pfizer CEO Ian Read declines to comment on reports of allergan purchase

* Pfizer's Read says focused on various possible growth sources, including organic growth

* Pfizer's Read says can do "business development" if it adds value and consider a corporate split afterwards

* Pfizer's Read says prices of its drugs have risen an average of 4 percent a year from 2010 to 2015 (Reporting By Caroline Humer)