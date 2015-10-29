版本:
BRIEF-Conoco's strategic intent is to exit deepwater exploration-exec

Oct 29 Conocophillips

* CFO says company's dividend remains a top priority

* Conocophillips executive says the company's strategic intent is to exit deepwater exploration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Driver)

