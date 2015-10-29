版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 30日 星期五 04:06 BJT

BRIEF-CVS says has terminated contract with Philidor pharmacy

Oct 29 (Reuters) -

* CVS/Caremark says terminates contract with Philidor pharmacy for noncompliance with terms of its provider agreement

* CVS say has been monitoring/reviewing recent audits of Philidor practices over last several weeks (Reporting By Caroline Humer)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐