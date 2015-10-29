版本:
BRIEF-Express Scripts drops Philidor from network of pharmacies

Oct 29 (Reuters) -

* Express Scripts says working to identify any other similar arrangements in pharmacies

* Express Scripts says dropping Philidor from network and is evaluating four other pharmacies with ties to valeant

* Express Scripts says reviewing all similar "captive pharmacy arrangements" where majority of volume is from one manufacturer (Reporting By Caroline Humer)

