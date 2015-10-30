BRIEF-Exxon Mobil plans no restructuring charges-exec

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 30 Exxon Mobil Corp
* Exec says company's objective is to pay a reliable and growing dividend
* Exxon exec says company on track to deliver production of 4.1 million boed for 2015
* Exxon Mobil says running about 32 rigs on its lower 48 onshore properties
* Exxon Mobil exec says capex for this year tracking below target of $34 billion
* Exxon Mobil executive says company does not anticipate taking any restructuring charges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Driver)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.