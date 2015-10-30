版本:
BRIEF-NBC says "will work in good faith to resolve this matter with the republican party"

Oct 30 Comcast Corp'S

* NBC says 'disappointing' that republican party suspended partnership for feb. 26 debate

* NBC says "will work in good faith to resolve this matter with the republican party" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lisa Richwine)

