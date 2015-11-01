公司新闻(英文) |
BRIEF-Sprint says also evaluating ways to improve wireless network, to match or exceed rivals in quality, speed and capacity
Sprint Corp
* Says plans to cut fy 2016 operating budget by $2 billion to $2.5 billion through job cuts, cost controls, other means
* Sprint says cost cuts are an essential element of ongoing turnaround effort
* Sprint says trying to lower costs to be more in line with industry average
* Sprint says also evaluating ways to improve wireless network, to match or exceed rivals in quality, speed and capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Two China real estate consultancies halt monthly home price data
BEIJING, Jan 20 At least two major Chinese private providers of home price data have stopped publishing the figures, at a time when economists are split whether the red-hot property market will remain a driver of the economy in 2017.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar lower, stocks flat as caution creeps in ahead of Trump inauguration
* Safe-haven assets in demand, gold set for 4th week of gains