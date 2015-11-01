BRIEF-Sprint says also evaluating ways to improve wireless network, to match or exceed rivals in quality, speed and capacity

Sprint Corp

* Says plans to cut fy 2016 operating budget by $2 billion to $2.5 billion through job cuts, cost controls, other means

* Sprint says cost cuts are an essential element of ongoing turnaround effort

* Sprint says trying to lower costs to be more in line with industry average

* Sprint says also evaluating ways to improve wireless network, to match or exceed rivals in quality, speed and capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: