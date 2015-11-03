版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 4日 星期三 03:19 BJT

Oregon Health Authority has confirmed 12 E. coli cases linked to Chipotle

LOS ANGELES Nov 3 Oregon Health Authority officials say have confirmed 12 E. coli cases linked to Chipotle Mexican Grill Outbreak has resulted in three hospitalizations, no deaths - Oregon officials (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐