BRIEF-Honda says it was troubled by supplier Takata's behavior

Nov 3 Honda Motor Co

* Said it was "deeply troubled" by behavior of air-bag supplier Takata Corp.

* Honda said Takata "misrepresented and manipulated test data for certain air bag inflators."

* Honda was Takata's largest air bag customer. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lisa VonAhn)

