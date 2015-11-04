版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 4日 星期三 23:11 BJT

BRIEF-Allergan says global botox sales rose 7.9 percent in third quarter grew 13 percent excluding negative impact of stronger dollar

Allergan Plc

* Says global botox sales rose 7.9 percent in third quarter; grew 13 percent excluding negative impact of stronger dollar

* Allergan says expects sales from its gastrointestinal drug business to double in next five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

