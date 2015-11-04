版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 5日 星期四

BRIEF-Devon sees E&P 2016 capital spending of about $2-$2.5 billion

Nov 4 Devon Energy Corp

* Expects E&P capital spending of about $2 billion to $2.5 billion in 2016-ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Driver)

