公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 6日

BRIEF-Canadian Natural CEO says would have liked Quebec Energy East terminal

Nov 5 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd

* CEO Steve Laut says would have preferred to see alternate Energy East terminal in Quebec

* Canadian Natural CEO says "we are okay" with one Energy East crude oil terminal in New Brunswick Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

