BRIEF-Apache in talks with a Montney joint venture partner-CEO

Nov 5 Apache Corp

* Apache exec says company expects $500 million in proceeds from asset sales in q4

* Apache CEO says in negotiations with a joint venture partner for its Montney acreage in Canada

* Exec says company expects more asset impairments in Q4

* Apache Corp says it will fund its 2016 capital plan with cash from operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Driver)

