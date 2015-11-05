BRIEF-Apache in talks with a Montney joint venture partner-CEO

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 5 Apache Corp
* Apache exec says company expects $500 million in proceeds from asset sales in q4
* Apache CEO says in negotiations with a joint venture partner for its Montney acreage in Canada
* Exec says company expects more asset impairments in Q4
* Apache Corp says it will fund its 2016 capital plan with cash from operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Driver)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.