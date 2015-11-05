版本:
BRIEF-Canada minister says not approached formally on Bombardier

Nov 5 Bombardier Inc

* Canada's transport minister says government has not been formally approached on aid to Bombardier; will wait and see

* Canadian transport minister, asked about possible ban on bombardier jets using Toronto Island Airport, says city carrying out study

* Canada transport minister says if social license is not there for pipelines, there will probably be increased oil-by-rail transport Further company coverage: (Reporting By Randall Palmer)

