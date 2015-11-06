BRIEF-EOG Resources to focus 2016 capital on completing DUCs

Nov 6 EOG Resources Inc
* Says expects first production from East Irish Sea in
United Kingdom by end of 2015
* Says has not drawn on any of $2 billion credit revolver
* Says Delaware Basin acreage should become 'significant top
tier contributor' to company's growth
* Says has cut Bakken well costs 20 percent from 2014
* CEO Bill Thomas says: 'The U.S. is on an oil production
decline'
* CEO says highest use of capital in 2016 will be to
complete drilled-but-uncompleted wells
* CEO: 'We are not depending on a rebound to high oil
prices'
* Says has 'an incredible amount of flexibility with our
capital'
* Says has few service contracts that would tie up capital
* CEO says has 'pretty much ruled out any of the bigger M&A
possibilities'
* Says 'need a little bit better commodity price than we
have right now' to raise dividend
