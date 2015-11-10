版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 11日 星期三 01:56 BJT

BRIEF-Anadarko approached oil firm Apache about buyout - source

Nov 10 Source says Anadarko Petroleum approached Apache Corp about acquisition.

* Anadarko shares down 6.4 percent after news that offer for apache was initially rejected (Reporting by Houston Newsroom)

