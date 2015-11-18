版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 18日 星期三 22:03 BJT

BRIEF-Valeant seeing 'anxiety' among US staff, will expand retention program - spokeswoman

Nov 18 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Likely to make tuck-in acquisitions, but debt repayment the focus - spokeswoman

* On track to meeting Salix inventory goal

* Spokeswoman speaking at London health care conference Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)

